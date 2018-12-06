Brian Ortega Feels He & Max Holloway Are The Gold Standard At 145 Pounds

Brian Ortega believes the featherweight division is in trouble as long as he and Max Holloway compete in that weight class.

This Saturday night (Dec. 8), Ortega will challenge Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title. It’ll be Ortega’s first title opportunity under the UFC banner. He earned his shot by starching Frankie Edgar in the first round back in February.

Brian Ortega Says There’s No More Room At The Top

Ortega and Holloway were front and center at yesterday’s UFC 231 pre-fight press conference. “T-City” made it clear that he believes the cream of the crop at featherweight has been set (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He ain’t going nowhere, and neither am I. And there’s no more room at the top. No matter what happens, I don’t see him spiraling down, and neither do myself. Whatever happens, fall down, get back up, and challenge each other again. So, this is the beginning.”

UFC 231 will also feature another title bout in the co-headliner. Valentina Shevchenko will share the Octagon with former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Also set for the main card is a light heavyweight battle between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos. Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak will be part of the main card as well.

