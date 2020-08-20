Thursday, August 20, 2020

Oscar De La Hoya Announces Return To Boxing Competition

By Jon Fuentes
Oscar De La Hoya
Oscar De La Hoya

47-year-old boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is ending his retirement, and will return to boxing action once again.

De La Hoya confirmed the news during a recent interview with ESPN. The Mexican-American star and Golden Boy Promotions frontman is set to resume sparring in the next few weeks.

“The rumors are true, and I’m going to start sparring in the next few weeks,” De La Hoya said.

One big difference between De La Hoya’s return, and that of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., whose exhibition bout may be in doubt, is that De La Hoya’s fight will be “real.”

“It’s a real fight,” De La Hoya said. “I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”

Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t competed in a professional boxing bout since 2008. There, he suffered an eight-round stoppage loss to Manny Pacquiao. Now, the former welterweight and middleweight champion feels like some aspects of his game are better than they ever have been, and he’ll be working towards getting himself in shape for a return to action.

“Look, it’s been a long time, yes,” De La Hoya said. “But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that’s going to take place in the next few weeks. So we’ll see.”

As for who De La Hoya will fight, he’s open to facing any top star from 154-160 pounds.

“Any top guy, any top guy out there,” said De La Hoya.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Threatens To Pull Out Of Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Roy Jones Jr. finds the delay with his bout against Mike Tyson to be unacceptable. Jones Jr. and Tyson...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Officially Declares UFC Heavyweight Status

Jon Jones has officially announced his entrance into the UFC’s heavyweight division. After being the most dominant champion in...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Johnson Explains Decision Behind UFC Return

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is all geared up to make his return to the UFC after three years away. Johnson...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Warns Roster Cuts Could Be Coming

Dana White addressed the possibility of cuts being made to the UFC roster when speaking with reporters following his Tuesday Night Contender...
Read more
Boxing

Paige VanZant & Manager Detail Multi-Million Dollar BKFC Deal

Paige VanZant is cashing in with her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant had been competing under the...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

UFC Rankings Report (8/20/20): Major Shakeups At Heavyweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 252! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound:...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley: Marlon Vera Got ‘Lucky,’ Isn’t That Good

Sean O'Malley suffered the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career over the weekend. O'Malley took...
Read more
Bellator

Fedor Emelianenko Interested In Fabricio Werdum Rematch, Scott Coker Comments

Fedor Emelianenko wants the opportunity to avenge one of the most significant losses of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
Read more
UFC

Frankie Edgar Out To Prove He’s Still A ‘Top Dog’ This Weekend

Frankie Edgar is out to prove that he's still a force to be reckoned with at this point in his career.
Read more
Boxing

Oscar De La Hoya Announces Return To Boxing Competition

47-year-old boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is ending his retirement, and will return to boxing action once again.
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Teases Fight With Dustin Poirier

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is testing free agency, but it looks like he has his eyes on a fight with...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Fires Back At Those Who Say He’s Ducking Reyes, Blachowicz

Jon Jones has announced that he is moving up to heavyweight after several years of dominating the UFC's light heavyweight division.
Read more
Interviews

Vinc Pichel No Longer Pursuing Al Iaquinta Rematch After Beating Jim Miller

Vinc Pichel knew if he could get past Jim Miller at UFC 252, it would be the biggest win of his career.
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes Explains What Chased Jon Jones Away from LHW

Dominick Reyes believes he has the answer to why Jon Jones has decided to make the move up to heavyweight.
Read more
Interviews

Neil Magny ‘Super Excited’ Fighting Former Teammate Robbie Lawler

Neil Magny didn't hesitate to accept a fight against Robbie Lawler after their original opponent Geoff Neal suffered a life-threatening health scare....
Read more
UFC

Pedro Munhoz Plans To Make A ‘Statement’ Against Frankie Edgar, Be Next In Line For Title Shot

Pedro Munhoz is excited to share the Octagon with Frankie Edgar. In the main event of UFC Vegas 7,...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244 Weigh-in Results: Ryan Bader Makes 205, Title Fight Set

The Bellator 244 weigh-in results are in. On August 21, Bellator 244 will take place inside an empty Mohegan...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube