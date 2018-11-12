Oscar De La Hoya Believes Conor McGregor Could Command Big Money Streaming Service Deal

Streaming service deals are becoming more and more popular in the MMA space these days. Boxing has been at the forefront along with Bellator MMA as DAZN has been making moves that include inking a deal with boxer Canelo Alvarez to an 11-fight, five-year deal worth at least $365 million.

This is up big for him as he’ll make $33 million per fight at a minimum to compete and have his fights exclusively air on the platform. DAZN also signed KSW and Combate Americas and boxer Anthony Joshua.

Obviously, Oscar De La Hoya tries to be on the forefront of the always changing landscape of combat sports and that includes their distribution. Thus, he thinks streaming is the future. However, he does think that traditional media is still needed for the growth of MMA and boxing.

De La Hoya told Luke Thomas on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour that he thinks MMA fighters including former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor could get paid big bucks by signing with one of these up-and-coming streaming services.



“That’s the beauty of being free agents,” said De La Hoya. “If you have somebody behind you who’s looking out for your best interests individually, absolutely — why not? There’s guys out there who are phenomenal, phenomenal fighters.”

“That can have those types of deal. You take a look at Conor McGregor or you take a look at these fighters who are big, household names. Imagine if Conor McGregor was an independent contractor. He can easily get a deal like that on a DAZN or an ESPN+. But obviously they’re with UFC and UFC just works differently.”

