Oscar De La Hoya Believes Mayweather vs. Canelo Rematch Would Be $1.5 Billion Fight

Oscar De La Hoya believes a rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring would do record-breaking numbers.

The pair first fought back in September of 2013 from the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather picked up the Majority Decision win over the Mexican star to remain undefeated. Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Canelo’s promoter and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya claims that a rematch between the two would result in a payday of over $1 billion:

“If Floyd Mayweather decides to come back, a fight with him and Canelo could be a $1.5 billion fight,” De La Hoya said.

In the last time they fought, Mayweather took home a $41.5 million paycheck. However, in his last fight inside the ring against Conor McGregor, Mayweather made a whopping $300 million. In his absence from regular competition, Alvarez has essentially turned into boxing’s biggest star, arguably.

Commenting on the matter, Alvarez said he’d love for the opportunity to avenge the sole loss of his career:

“I would love to have the opportunity to avenge that defeat,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez will face IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs to unify their middleweight titles from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4, 2019, during Cinco De Mayo weekend.

