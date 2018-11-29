Oscar De La Hoya: Dana White Should Shut The F*ck Up

Oscar De La Hoya isn’t fond of Dana White’s recent comments.

De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions recently held their first mixed martial arts event. This past Saturday night (Nov. 24), Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell did battle for a third time to headline the event. Ortiz won the bout via first-round knockout. Liddell is 48 years old and hadn’t competed since June 2010, leading to criticism towards De La Hoya and the California State Athletic Commission.

Oscar De La Hoya Responds To Dana White

White recently blasted De La Hoya for saying he should have no say in when fighters need to retire. White called De La Hoya a “f*cking cokehead.” De La Hoya sent out a statement in response (via MMAFighting.com):

“Dana is so small and threatened by our success with [streaming service DAZN] and now in MMA that he is bringing up news from a decade ago to try to stay relevant. Boxing has entirely rejected him. And MMA fighters are now realizing they don’t have to risk their lives just so he can get rich. Golden Boy and I are moving forward and are bigger than ever. Dana should shut the f*ck up and try to figure out how to save his own company.”

Ortiz recently told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he will be having a meeting with Golden Boy Promotions this Friday (Nov. 30). “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” believes De La Hoya is in the MMA business to stay.

Do you think Golden Boy Promotions will stick around the MMA business?