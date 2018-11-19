Oscar De La Hoya Claims Liddell & Ortiz Will Earn Career-High Paydays

Oscar De La Hoya says Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will receive the biggest paydays of their careers on Nov. 24.

Liddell and Ortiz will collide for a third time in Golden Boy Promotions’ mixed martial arts debut. The main card will be available on pay-per-view. This will be “The Iceman’s” first bout since June 2010.

Oscar De La Hoya Promises Big Paydays

De La Hoya recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He told Luke Thomas that Liddell and Ortiz are due for the biggest salaries of their careers:

“The message I want to send here is Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, this trilogy with this fight taking place, they’re gonna make the most money they’ve ever made in their entire careers. It’s incredible. I’m actually mind blown by that, because i would have thought with Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell — with two names like that — they would have made a lot more money in their careers. We’ve been staging fights at a price point lately at around $80, $75, $69. Let’s give the fans a break here. Let’s give the fans a break and not charge those crazy numbers. So we came up with that price point, which I think is perfect. You’re gonna be able to watch some great, great fights with the headliner being a terrific trilogy, which I strongly feel that this fight can obviously go either way. Tito Ortiz looks in phenomenal shape and Chuck Liddell, I call him ‘Chucky’ because he just keeps on coming. This guy is just in incredible, incredible shape. I think that price point is perfect. People are responding very well. The indications are that it’s gonna do some great, great numbers.”

