Oscar De La Hoya Praises Dana White For Doing A ‘Phenomenal Job’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White haven’t seen eye to eye lately but that seems to have changed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the combat sports world, like the rest of the world, has been forced to shut down. Yet, White and the UFC plan on returning on May 9 which De La Hoya respects.

“I commend and respect Dana,” De La Hoya said on CBS Sports’ “State of Combat” podcast (via MMAJunkie). “We did have our differences. When I wanted to get involved with the MMA, I did Chuck Liddell (vs.) Tito Ortiz. It was a huge success. I dipped my toes into the water, and I experienced it. It was actually wonderful. I love the MMA.

“Dana came out and criticized me and ridiculed me and all that stuff. You know what? Dana is doing a phenomenal job in defending his sport, growing his sport, and he’s doing it big. He’s doing it great, man. I commend him.”

The UFC will return for a star-studded May 9 event that features two title fights. After that, the promotion will hold events on May 13 and 16, all three in Jacksonville, Florida.

White made it clear the UFC would be the first sports organization back and it appears he will be which De La Hoya respects.