Oscar De La Hoya Satisfied With Buzz Surrounding Liddell vs. Ortiz III

Oscar De La Hoya believes Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III will be a success.

Liddell vs. Ortiz III will be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on Nov. 24. The event will air live on pay-per-view. This will be the first professional mixed martial arts card under Golden Boy Promotions.

Oscar De La Hoya Confident In Liddell-Ortiz III

De La Hoya has been making media rounds promoting the event. The boxing legend told MMAJunkie.com that he feels good about the potential success of Liddell vs. Ortiz III:

“The price points are perfect for this type of fight, and fans are coming out and supporting it. Everywhere I go, they don’t talk to me about the boxing cards I’m putting on. They talk about Canelo or Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. And guess what, the profits are going to be for Chuck and Tito. That’s exactly the way it’s structured. We feel that the gate being 70 percent sold, once you sell out the gate, the pay-per-view numbers are going to be relatively high. Every boxing show that I’ve promoted, you have to start with the gate. Once you sell out the gate, the pay-per-view numbers will be higher than expected.”

The previous bouts between “The Iceman” and “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” were contested under the UFC banner. Liddell scored TKO victories over Ortiz in both encounters, solidifying his status as the best light heavyweight of that era.

