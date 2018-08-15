Oscar De La Hoya says he isn’t enamored with the pay structure in mixed martial arts.

De La Hoya made some waves when he revealed he’ll be diving into the world of MMA with Golden Boy MMA. His first event will feature the third bout between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. Liddell and Ortiz were supposed to meet once again back in 2010, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Oscar De La Hoya Says MMA Pay Structure is Terrible

Over the years, many have expressed disappointment in pay for MMA fighters. Many question why some high level fighters can’t crack a $1 million salary officially when many of boxing’s stars surpass that number per fight. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder had a guaranteed purse of $2.1 million for his bout against Luis Ortiz, while Daniel Cormier made $500,000 for his “super fight” with Stipe Miocic.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya said he’s disgusted with MMA’s pay structure (via Bloody Elbow):

“The current structure is terrible. I’ve been talking to many, many fighters in the MMA, and it’s ridiculous on what they get paid. It’s crazy. It gets me sick to my stomach. I’m gonna start Golden Boy MMA for a reason, and that’s gonna start with Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz to pay them correctly. To pay them what they deserve.”

While nothing is set in stone, De La Hoya is hoping to hold the first Golden Boy MMA pay-per-view on Nov. 24. He has applied for The Forum in Inglewood, California as a venue for the event. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest details on the debut of Golden Boy MMA. We’ll get you up to speed once the card begins to materialize.

Do you think fighters are underpaid in mixed martial arts?