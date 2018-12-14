Oscar De La Hoya to Dana White: “Let’s Get In the Ring”

The Dana White/Oscar De La Hoya beef has continued to escalate to the point where it could actually come to blows if one has his way.

The latest round of verbal sparring between the two began with an appearance by Oscar De La Hoya on First Take, where De La Hoya announced his plans to compete against Dana White while depicting himself as a hero for fighters. De La Hoya claimed that many fighters come to him with grievances about the way the sport has operated with Dana White as the lead promoter of the sport and their treatment in the UFC:

“First of all, what I said – not about him personally, just about the business about how fighters are coming up to me and saying, ‘Look, we don’t get paid enough,” De La Hoya said. The UFC just sold for four billion dollars, we’re here struggling trying to make ends meet, fighting in a world title fight that does a million homes and I only get paid $50,000.’”

De La Hoya also claimed that Chuck Liddell asked him for a fight due to a need for money, which De La Hoya also attributed to underpayment of the Hall of Famer while competing in the UFC. It did not take long for Dana White to offer a retort, as the UFC President appeared on the same program Thursday to address De La Hoya’s claims:

“It’s one thing to sit around with your friends and lie. It’s another thing to go on ESPN and lie,” White said. “So here are the facts. I have paid Chuck Liddell more money over the years not to fight in the last seven years than he paid him to fight Tito Ortiz. That’s a fact, number one. From 2011 to 2017, when I asked him to retire, we paid him around $400,000 a year to not fight.”

White went on to provided figures which included the number of events that sold over 1 million pay per views (9) and also how much the undercard fighters made in the Golden Boy MMA debut ($95,000). White went on to call De La Hoya an “idiot” and a “liar.” When the clip of Dana White’s lambastingwas played for De La Hoya, the legendary boxer only could think of one appropriate response:

“Let’s get in the ring,” De La Hoya said on The Luke Thomas Show on Sirius XM. “Yeah, why not? Let’s get in the ring. Three rounds, let’s do this.”

