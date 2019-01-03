OSP Set To Return At UFC 235

A tremendous match-up has just been announced by the UFC for UFC 235. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019. UFC’s official Twitter account announced that Ovince Saint Preux will return to face Misha Cirkunov:

“LHW contenders collide at # UFC235! @ 003_OSP battles @ MishaC911!”

“OSP” has lost two of his last four Octagon appearances. His last appearance resulted in a unanimous decision defeat to Dominick Reyes at UFC 229. The 35-year-old UFC veteran’s last victory came against Tyson Pedro in June of last year. He’ll now try and get back in the win column against a proven finisher in Cirkunov.

Cirkunov suffered his first back-to-back defeats in the UFC in 2017. His first came against Volkan Oezdemir when he was knocked out in just 28 seconds of the first round at UFC Fight Night 109. Seven months later he was again finished, this time by Glover Teixeira in the first round at UFC on FOX 26.

The 31-year-old picked up his first win since December of 2016 in October when he submitted Patrick Cummins via first-round arm-triangle choke. Now he’ll attempt to get a win streak going with a potential win over “OSP.”

What do you think about the match-up between OSP and Cirkunov?