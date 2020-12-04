Ovince Saint Preux Embracing Underdog Role Ahead Of Jamahal Hill Fight

Ovince Saint Preux is once again the betting underdog.

Ahead of his fight against Jamahal Hill on Saturday night, many were surprised to see “OSP” as a sizeable underdog. The veteran is coming off a highlight KO and many thought should get a top-15 opponent, yet that is not the case.

Not only did Saint Preux not get a ranked opponent but he is getting an undefeated fighter with a ton of hype. Yet, for OSP, he says everyone loses eventually and is fine with being the underdog again.

“No, it’s just they don’t know any better,” Saint Preux said Thursday during virtual media day. “A lot of times people look at (and) kind of relate it to boxing. They’ll be like, ‘This person is going to lose because this person is an undefeated boxer or whatnot.’ In mixed martial arts, it’s completely different.

“If you stay in this game long enough, you’re not going to be undefeated. It’s point blank. It’s really hard to be undefeated because, you know, that day is going to come when you catch an ‘L.’ Even in this 205-pound division right now, the talent level if you’re just coming in and you want to jump right on top and start fighting the top guys in the division, it’s not going to take long for you to get that first ‘L.’”

If Ovince Saint Preux can beat Jamahal Hill it will no doubt add some hype behind his name and likely earn him a top-10 opponent next time out.