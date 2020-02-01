Ovince Saint Preux Gets Three-Month Sanction From USADA

Another victim of tainted supplements has emerged and his name is Ovince Saint Preux.

USADA announced that Saint Preux failed an out-of-competition drug test on Nov. 1, 2019. The banned substances in question were ostarine and di-hydroxy-LGD-4033. Upon further review, it was determined that the supplements Saint Preux ingested were contaminated.

Saint Preux has accepted a three-month suspension. Since it’s retroactive, Saint Preux is already eligible to compete again as revealed in USADA’s statement.

“USADA announced today that Ovince Saint Preux, of Knoxville, Tenn., has accepted a three-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for prohibited substances.

Saint Preux, 36, tested positive for ostarine and di-hydroxy-LGD-4033, a metabolite of LGD-4033, as well GW1516 sulfone and GW1516 sulfoxide, which are metabolites of GW1516 (also known as GW-501516), as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on November 1, 2019. Ostarine and LGD-4033 are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents, while GW1516 is a non-Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators. These substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

During an investigation into the circumstances of the positive test, Saint Preux provided sealed containers of products he was using for analysis at the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement labels, the analysis revealed that the products contained ostarine, LGD-4033, and GW1516 for which Saint Preux tested positive.”

Saint Preux was last seen inside the Octagon back in Sept. 2019. He submitted Michal Oleksiejczuk with the Von Flue choke.