Ovince Saint Preux Wants Rematch With Jimi Manuwa

Ovince Saint Preux wouldn’t mind running it back with Jimi Manuwa.

Yesterday (June 23), Saint Preux took on Tyson Pedro in the co-main event of UFC Singapore. Things looked shaky for “OSP” early as he was rocked with a head kick and a punch. With his back against the wall, Saint Preux reversed a takedown attempt and locked in an armbar for the submission win.

With the victory, Saint Preux has now gone 4-1 in his last five outings. This was a rebound for Saint Preux as he was choked out by Ilir Latifi in his last outing. “OSP” doesn’t mind facing anyone in the light heavyweight division, but there’s one fight he’d love to get back.

During the UFC Singapore post-fight press conference, “OSP” said a rematch with Manuwa interests him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Hell yeah. Can’t wait. I’m a different type of fighter, period. There’s some fights that I’ve learned from, and ones that I want to take back, but at the end of the day, that’s why I’m the most active fighter in the 205 division. I’m not fighting once a year, once every two years.”

Back in Oct. 2016, Saint Preux and Manuwa shared the Octagon. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC 204. The event took place inside Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The “Poster Boy” earned a second-round knockout over “OSP.” It was the second loss in Saint Preux’s three-fight skid. Now that he’s turned things around, Saint Preux believes he’s learned the error of his ways and can match up well with Manuwa. Time will tell if he gets a chance to put that theory to the test.

Do you think Ovince Saint Preux can find success in a rematch with Jimi Manuwa?