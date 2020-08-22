Saturday, August 22, 2020

Ovince Saint Preux Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fight Scratched Hours Before Event

By Cole Shelton
Ovince Saint Preux
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/UFC/Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 15 will now be a nine-fight card as the co-main event between Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield is off.

According to Ovince Saint Preux’s manager, Oren Hodak, the perennial light heavyweight contender is removed from the card due to a positive COVID-19 test. Saint Preux was moving back down to light heavyweight to take on Alonzo Menifield.

“For safety precautions the @OO3_OSP fight will be removed from the card tonight and reschedule for 9/5. He battled Covid previously and presented both + and – tests this week. He currently has no symptoms and his cornermen are all clear. #ufc,” Hodak wrote.

The good news is the fact the fight will be rebooked in just two weeks’ time on Sept. 5. It was a fight that many fans were looking forward to. It was also a scrap that both men needed to win.

Ovince Saint Preux is coming off a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell in his move up to heavyweight. Alonzo Menifield, meanwhile, suffered his first career loss at UFC 250 where he suffered a decision loss to Devin Clark.

UFC on ESPN 15 lineup now is as follows:

  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar
  • Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodriguez
  • Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson
  • Dwight Grant vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Mizuki Inoue vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki
  • Ike Villanueva vs. Jordan Wright
  • Carlton Minus vs. Matthew Semelsberger
  • Trevin Jones vs. Timur Valiev
