Striking Coach Owen Roddy Announces His Departure From SBG Ireland

Striking coach Owen Roddy is leaving SBG Ireland to focus on SBG Charlestown.

Roddy has been a mainstay at SBG Ireland as a striking coach. Roddy has helped the likes of Conor McGregor and Gunnar Nelson prepare for bouts under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. While Roddy is still under the SBG gym, it will no longer be for SBG Ireland.

Owen Roddy Leaves SBG Ireland

Roddy took to his Instagram to break the news. He even received a sendoff from head coach John Kavanagh and other members of the gym:

“End of an era. After 15 years of fighting and coaching I’m officially finished working in [SBG Ireland]. Just want to thank everyone for all the amazing memories. I have loved every minute of it. Thanks to all my students for the gifts and to my coach [John Kavanagh] for the lovely plaque. Time to focus on my guys [at SBG Charlestown].”

Of course as mentioned above, Roddy is still with Straight Blast Gym but he’s putting his full attention on the Charlestown gym. He certainly hasn’t severed any ties with Kavanagh or any of the fighters he has worked with through the years.

Do you think Owen Roddy’s focus on SBG Charlestown will have a negative impact on SBG Ireland or will it be insignificant?