Owen Roddy Says He Will Corner Conor McGregor For Early 2020 Bout

It appears Owen Roddy has put rumors of coaches having tension with Conor McGregor to bed.

Roddy is a head coach for SBG Charlestown and the owner of Owen Roddy MMA PT. He was once the striking coach for SBG Ireland, but he decided to shift gears amicably. Still, Roddy plans on being by McGregor’s side for his next bout.

Owen Roddy Will Corner Conor McGregor In Return Bout

When asked by MMAJunkie.com if both he and John Kavanagh will corner McGregor for his planned Jan. 18 return, Roddy said the following.

“Yup, yup, yup – yeah definitely, yeah,” Roddy told MMA Junkie.

Roddy isn’t sure who McGregor’s opponent will be but if it ends up being Donald Cerrone, then he feels it’ll be a standup fight.

“If it is ‘Cowboy,’ it would be an exciting fight, yeah,” Roddy said. “I said this a couple of months ago: ‘Cowboy’ and Conor is a great fight for the fans. Two guys that are exciting strikers – although ‘Cowboy’ is phenomenal on the ground, as well, but I think if it was a fight between them, it would be a striking battle, and I think it would be one for the fans, so if it is that, it’ll be an exciting one.”

UFC president Dana White has said that a deal has not been finalized for McGregor’s return bout. The UFC boss did admit that the promotion is looking at booking McGregor against “Cowboy” Cerrone. Once the bout has been made official, stick with MMA News as we’ll bring you that update.