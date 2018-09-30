Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s past weight cutting issues could raise a red flag.

We are just six days away from what many are calling the biggest event in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight title against McGregor. UFC president Dana White says the pay-per-view is trending at 2.5 million buys. While things have been smooth sailing thus far, last-minute changes aren’t exactly a rare occurrence.

Owen Roddy Says Khabib’s Weight Cutting ‘Could be a Concern’ Ahead of Conor McGregor Bout

Nurmagomedov has had weight cutting issues in the past. He missed weight for his bout with Abel Trujillo back in May 2013. He was also pulled from the UFC 209 card when he was rushed to the hospital due to a poor weight cut. He was supposed to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast, Roddy said Nurmagomedov’s past may cause some issues:

“It could be a concern, yeah. It has happened before. Don’t focus on what is out of your control, you can only focus on what you have control over. We don’t know what could happen, anything could happen. We had that happen with Aldo a couple of years back, we had a last-minute change with Mendes. It didn’t really affect us. We went straight back in, made a couple of minor adjustments, we went in and we done what we needed to do. Anything can happen in the fight game, but we can only focus on what we have control over and that’s getting Conor prepared, getting him focused on getting back in the cage and doing what he does best — that’s what we’re focusing on.”

