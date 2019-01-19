WBA Welterweight Championship: Pacquiao vs. Broner Results

Tonight (Sat. January 19, 2019) the only eight-division champion in the history of boxing returns. WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will defend his title against Adrien Broner. The pair will headline tonight’s show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Pacquiao’s first fight since July in which he won the 147-pound title.
He finished Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round of their contest from Malaysia. As for Broner, he hasn’t fought since April of 2018. He went to a Majority Draw after 12 rounds of fighting against Jessie Vargas. Now, he’ll be competing in his first title bout since October of 2015. Check out MMA News’ coverage of Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner here:
- Welterweight: (C) Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner
- Light heavyweight: Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne
- Bantamweight: Nordine Oubaali vs. Rau’shee Warren
- Featherweight: Hugo Ruiz vs. Alberto Guevara
- Lightweight: George Kambosos Jnr vs. Rey Perez
- Catchweight (121 pounds): Genisis Libranza vs. Carlos Buitrago
- Welterweight: Jayar Inson vs. Jonathan Steele
- Super featherweight: Desmond Jarmon vs. Canton Miller
- Welterweight: Destyne Butler vs. David Payne
- Cruiserweight: Viddal Riley vs. Mitchell Spangler
**MMA News’ coverage of Pacquiao vs. Broner will begin at 8 P.M. ET**