Paige VanZant Still Interested In WWE Career, Met With Stephanie McMahon This Week

Paige VanZant feels there’s an opportunity for some crossover with the WWE. VanZant is a UFC women’s flyweight and has had seven fights under the UFC banner. She’s gone 4-3 during her time in the UFC. While “12 Gauge” isn’t exactly an elite title contender, she does have some mainstream appeal. Many have even called for her to transition to the world of professional wrestling.

Paige VanZant Talks Crossover With WWE

VanZant is still focused on her professional mixed martial arts career. With that said, she wouldn’t mind taking advantage of a crossover opportunity. She is currently Portugal attending global tech conference Web Summit, where WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is one of the main speakers.

“I’m not ready to leave the UFC just yet,” said VanZant. “I love being a professional fighter and I still have a long career ahead of me. I also think the WWE is an amazing organization and it’s a very athletic entertainment industry which would suit me. There’s probably huge potential for a crossover down the line and of course I’m a big fan of what they do, so it would be great to be a part of. I got the opportunity to talk to Stephanie for a little bit on Tuesday which was great.”

For now, VanZant is focusing on the UFC’s ESPN+ debut. It was recently announced that “12 Gauge” will meet Rachael Ostovich on Jan. 19. The bout will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It’ll be VanZant’s first bout in one year.

