UFC’s Paige VanZant: ‘I Want To Be The Face Of ESPN’

Paige VanZant is shooting for the stars with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) debut on ESPN+.

VanZant is set to collide with Rachael Ostovich on the main card of UFC Brooklyn. This will be VanZant’s first bout in a year as she had to recover from a broken arm. A win for “12 Gauge” would be much needed as she’s dropped two straight and hasn’t emerged victorious since Aug. 2016.

PVZ Wants To Be A Star On ESPN

MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak with VanZant ahead of her clash with Ostovich. VanZant made it clear that she’s taking the UFC’s move to ESPN seriously:

“I knew this was my card — I was meant to fight on the first ESPN card. It’s monumental. It’s huge. ESPN is the biggest sports network in the world. When you think of sports, you think of ESPN. I want to be the face of ESPN and I hope that me fighting on this card will help solidify and help prove that I belong on this network. It’s huge. And on top of that, fighting in New York is a dream of mine.”

UFC on ESPN+ 1 will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The action will take place this Saturday night (Jan. 19). You can count on MMA News to provide you with live coverage of the event. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.