UFC’s Paige VanZant Shares Graphic Photo Of Her Arm During Surgery

Disgusting.

That’s one word you can use to describe an image of Paige VanZant’s arm during surgery. VanZant has had her share of setbacks. From a back injury to a broken arm, delays in her recovery and then reinjuring her arm, “12 Gauge” hasn’t had it easy as of late. She recently underwent surgery and decided to share a rather grotesque image.

Paige VanZant’s Image Of Her Arm During Surgery Isn’t For The Squeamish

VanZant took to her Instagram account to post an image that won’t soon leave the minds of mixed martial arts fans. Scroll down to see the photo, but be warned it is graphic.

WARNING: The picture below is graphic.

VanZant was last seen in action back in January. She defeated Rachael Ostovich via submission in the second round. It was “12 Gauge’s” first bout in a year as she was recovering from a broken arm.

While VanZant admitted that she questioned her fighting future when she was recovering from her broken arm last year, the women’s flyweight has a different mindset this time. VanZant told ESPN that she won’t let her injury woes stop her from continuing to compete.

