Paige VanZant Joins M-1 Global USA as Lead Color Commentator

UFC flyweight contender Paige VanZant will add another job to her resume as she takes over as the lead color commentator for M-1 Global USA

UFC flyweight contender Paige VanZant might need a couple extra pages added to her resume with all the new jobs she’s landed in recent years.

Following a stint on “Dancing with the Stars”, an autobiography book deal and just recently modeling for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, VanZant will now add mixed martial arts commentary to her list of job skills.

On Wednesday, VanZant was announced as the new lead color commentator for M-1 Global USA with events airing live on UFC Fight Pass.

VanZant joins play-by-play commentator Sean Wheelock when she makes her debut on April 4 from the Pipa Event Center at Quechan Casino Resort in Yuma, Arizona. VanZant will then serve as color commentator for all future M-1 Global cards in the United States.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to work as the color commentator for M-1 Global – USA on UFC Fight Pass,” VanZant said in a statement.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to showcase my skills on the other side of the microphone.”

I can’t wait to share 🥰 pic.twitter.com/KftJka6gC3 — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 27, 2019

VanZant is the latest fighter to join the ranks of color commentators from the current or retired ranks of athletes in the UFC.

Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and current top 15 ranked lightweight Paul Felder are all currently working for the UFC’s broadcast team on ESPN and on pay-per-view.

VanZant will start her commentary career with M-1 Global as she looks to gain experience in broadcasting.

VanZant takes up the gig after recently suffering another broken arm following a win over Rachael Ostovich that will put her out of action for several weeks. VanZant has gone 1-1 since moving to 125 pounds with her next fight expected to take place later this year.