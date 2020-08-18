Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Paige VanZant & Manager Detail Multi-Million Dollar BKFC Deal

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant (Photo: Alex Trautwig/Getty)

Paige VanZant is cashing in with her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant had been competing under the UFC banner since Nov. 2014. Her UFC 251 bout with Amanda Ribas was her final bout with the promotion as her contract expired. “12 Gauge” made it clear that she was testing free agency as she expressed gripes over pay.

Paige VanZant & Manager Talk Lucrative BKFC Contract

VanZant told MMAFighting that she was surprised that BKFC stepped up with such an enticing offer.

“I had no idea they’d be such a big player in the game,” VanZant told MMA Fighting. “Once I heard, talking with my husband, I was like I think I want to sign with them. We were still in that negotiation process, I really hadn’t heard their final offer. It was more than just what I feel like they were offering me financially.”

VanZant mentioned that the grappling aspect of MMA had served as her downfall. She expressed excitement over being able to showcase her striking in bare-knuckle boxing.

Malki Kawa, VanZant’s manager, chimed in and discussed how BKFC became the obvious choice.

“It’s a multi-million dollar deal and we’re not even talking the sprinkles and the cherries that go on top of the sundae,” Kawa teased. “Dave made a very strong offer. It’s a four-fight deal so it’s not anything crazy. It’s a four-fight deal and Dave and I sat and planned out these four fights on how they should look, when they should be, over the course of the next 16 to 18 months and I think that if everything goes the way that we expect it to go between the three of us, Paige, Dave and myself, multi-million will turn even bigger than that.”

VanZant has been open about wanting to shake the stigma of being a “pretty face” in combat sports. She said that the perceived brutality of bare-knuckle boxing even when compared to MMA doesn’t faze her. While she understands that people find her attractive, VanZant says she is an athlete and a fighter first and foremost.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAFighting

Trending Articles

MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Lightweights Need To Do To Earn Title Shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear to everyone, if you beat Dustin Poirier you can earn a title shot. Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

Ben Askren Thinks Sean O’Malley ‘Needs To Grow Up’

Ben Askren doesn't exactly think that Sean O'Malley went out on his shield at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Says He’s Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Title

It looks like Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones had been ruling the roost...
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear. ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Threatens To Pull Out Of Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Roy Jones Jr. finds the delay with his bout against Mike Tyson to be unacceptable. Jones Jr. and Tyson...
Read more
MMA

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 29 Live Results

Another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series goes down tonight (Aug. 18). The UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
MMA

Ben Askren Thinks Sean O’Malley ‘Needs To Grow Up’

Ben Askren doesn't exactly think that Sean O'Malley went out on his shield at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the...
Read more
Boxing

Paige VanZant & Manager Detail Multi-Million Dollar BKFC Deal

Paige VanZant is cashing in with her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant had been competing under the...
Read more
MMA

Brandon Moreno Thinks Cody Garbrandt Knows He Doesn’t Deserve UFC Flyweight Title Shot

Brandon Moreno feels Cody Garbrandt doesn't truly believe he deserves a shot at the UFC flyweight title. Garbrandt will...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Lightweights Need To Do To Earn Title Shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear to everyone, if you beat Dustin Poirier you can earn a title shot. Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier & O’Malley Facing Lengthy Sits

The UFC 252 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on Aug. 15. UFC 252 was held inside...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Says He’s Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Title

It looks like Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones had been ruling the roost...
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear. ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Expresses Gratitude In Statement Following UFC 252

Daniel Cormier is grateful after competing for the final time. Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov Unsure Of Retirement Plans

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't sure when he'll retire. Nurmagomedov has been perfect throughout his MMA career. "The...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube