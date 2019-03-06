Paige VanZant Provides Update Following Second Arm Fracture

After suffering another setback recently with a second arm fracture, Paige VanZant now has a timeline for when she will be able to resume training.

VanZant announced the news of the fracture last week via social media, and provided an update Wednesday on her Instagram stories (transcription via MMAjunkie):

“My arm is crazy swollen still, so we’re just waiting for the swelling to go down,” VanZant wrote. “We’re going to x-ray it in a month, and I think I will be good to go. What that means is I have to take a month off from contact. After that month is over I can sign a fight contract and get right into a fight camp.”

The initial fracture occurred in January of 2018 when VanZant lost to Jessica Rose-Clark at UFC Fight Night 124. After a year out of competition recovering from undergoing additional procedures, VanZant made her triumphant return to competition with a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich at UFC on ESPN+ 1 with, somewhat ironically, an armbar finish.

With VanZant claiming she will be able to sign a bout agreement in a few weeks, fans of VanZant should be worry-free about the prospect of seeing VanZant again in 2019. Prior to this latest setback, VanZant eyed a quick turnaround and was rumored to be facing Poliana Botelho next month at UFC 236.

Whom would you like to see Paige VanZant face upon her return?