Paige VanZant Reveals She Suffered a Fractured Arm Again

It appears UFC flyweight Paige VanZant is headed back to the sidelines after she revealed that she has suffered another fracture in her arm.

UFC flyweight Paige VanZant is headed back to the injury list.

The 125-pound contender, who is fresh off a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in her most recent performance, revealed on Thursday that she has suffered another fracture in her arm.

Well…. I fractured my arm again. So there’s that. — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 1, 2019

Now VanZant didn’t go into much detail when revealing the injury but it will obviously put her back on the sideline while she recovers. She did show off the gnarly injury in a photo posted to her Instagram page.

VanZant suffered a broken forearm in her previous fight against Jessica-Rose Clark in 2018 that put her out of action for a full year while she underwent several surgeries to repair the damage done.

Following her 12-month hiatus from the sport, VanZant returned to get the submission win in January, which was her first victory in the flyweight division, but unfortunately it appears that she will be forced out of action again due to a broken arm.

VanZant didn’t reveal the severity of the injury or if she may require surgery again similar to the last fracture she had in her arm.

VanZant is currently 8-4 in her fight career with a 1-1 mark in the UFC flyweight division.