Paige VanZant Says Husband Gave Her COVID, Asks Fans For Help

Paige VanZant announced on her Instagram and YouTube that she is suffering from severe symptoms despite testing negative for COVID-19. PVZ’s husband, Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford, recently tested positive for the virus and had a fight postponed as a result. VanZant has only tested negative, however, yet continues to deal with symptoms related to the virus.

“I go get tested, my test comes back negative again. So now I just don’t know,” she says in the video. “I have absolutely all the symptoms, I have a bad cough. My head, I’ve taken like 12 Advil today because I have a migraine so bad that I feel like my head is going to explode. My eyes hurt really bad.”

“We just had like 5 teammates test positive as well,” Vanderford added.

“So it totally makes sense for us to have it, I guess, it’s just really confusing” PVZ said.

“I had a fever of 102 yesterday,” she added.

The couple are quarantined at the moment. “We will see what happens in the next week,” BKFC President David Feldman texted to MMA Fighting regarding PVZ’s debut fight for the promotion. “If she tests positive we will consider pushing it back.”

In the below video and Instagram post, PVZ is asking fans for their opinion on if she should get tested again or what they should do.

“I am so confused by all of this. We are staying home but can’t seems to find any answers. Should I go get tested again?”

“So, Austin was starting to get sick and tested positive. I immediately went and got tested and it came back negative…. the next day I started getting sick and have progressively been getting worse the last few days. Today I feel absolutely terrible!”