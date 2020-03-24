Paige VanZant Says She’s Ready ‘To Fight’ Once COVID-19 Pandemic Is Over

Paige VanZant is ready to return to the Octagon after getting her cast removed from her broken arm.

The fan-favorite was scheduled to battle Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia but had to pull out due to the injury. Now, she took to social media to announce her cast is off and she can finally start training again with a return date to be determined.

“AST IS OFF 100%!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!!! Training is in full effect (in my garage with my husband) lol First thing first, let’s heal the world, after that I’m coming to fight,” VanZant wrote.

Paige VanZant has not fought since she submitted Rachael Ostovich at UFC Brooklyn in January of 2019. Since then, she has dealt with numerous injuries as the arm has given her problems for quite some time.

The 25-year-old is also entering the last fight on her UFC contract and has been open about testing free agency. A possible option would be Bellator given her husband, Austin Vanderford fights there. But, VanZant still needs to fight out her contract and when she will do that is to be seen.

Right now, as VanZant says, she is letting the world heal due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is still training with Vanderford at home.