Paige VanZant Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (Pics)

Sports Illustrated has released images of Paige VanZant’s Swimsuit 2019 photo session.

VanZant is the 14th-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight. She’s coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich back in January. While VanZant was linked to an April showdown with Poliana Botelho, “12 Gauge” revealed that she suffered an arm fracture. Last month, VanZant told MMA News that her arm is healing well.

PVZ Poses For SI’s 2019 Swimsuit Edition

During her time away from the Octagon, VanZant was added to the SI Swimsuit family. VanZant admitted to SI.com that the offer took her by surprise:

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine. I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine. This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true.”

Here are some of the photos:

You can view the rest of the gallery here.