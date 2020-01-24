Paige VanZant Speaks On Pulling Out Of UFC Brasilia

Paige VanZant has to deal with yet another setback.

VanZant was scheduled to meet Amanda Ribas on the UFC Brasilia card on March 14. It would’ve been “12 Gauge’s” first bout since Jan. 2019. Reports surfaced that VanZant is being replaced by Randa Markos.

Paige VanZant Reveals Another Arm Fracture

VanZant has had a rough go with injuries to say the least. VanZant took to her Instagram account to reveal that another arm fracture has caused her to be pulled from the UFC Brasilia event.

“You know that Japanese proverb ‘Fall seven times, stand up eight.’ Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before. I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love.”