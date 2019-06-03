Paige VanZant Set To Undergo Surgery After Re-injuring Her Arm

Luck has not been on Paige VanZant’s side.

VanZant has had a number of issues with her right arm. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight missed all of 2017 with back issues and other ailments, but she returned in 2018. VanZant suffered a broken arm in her loss to Jessica-Rose Clark. VanZant was out for a year, but returned in January and submitted Rachael Ostovich. Unfortunately for “12 Gauge” she fractured her right arm and will require surgery once again.

Paige VanZant Undergoing Another Surgery

VanZant told ESPN that she will have to go under the knife again for her right arm:

“I actually sparred last month and was doing strength and conditioning. I wanted to be on the UFC card on July 20 in Texas, but my chiropractor wanted me to get my arm checked out again before accepting a fight. I saw a surgeon who works with the Portland Trail Blazers, and he told me, ‘Yes, you 100 percent need surgery.'”

While these are trying times for VanZant, she isn’t as down on her fighting future as she was before:

“After the second surgery, I said, ‘If I break my arm again, I’m quitting. I’m just not meant to fight.’ But now that I’ve done it again, I’m at a point where it’s like, ‘No. I just don’t give a s— anymore. My stupid arm is not going to stop me.’ I need one more surgery, and I’m going to be fine.

“I think the most frustrating part is I feel so blessed to have the team around me. I know how much my coach, Fabiano Scherner, cares about me and I want to perform for him. It’s hard not to be jealous of everyone fighting because ultimately, this is still what I want to do right now.”