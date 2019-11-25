Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas Targeted for March 14 in Brazil

Paige VanZant now has an opponent for the final fight of her UFC contract, and it is back in the strawweight division against rising prospect Amanda Ribas.

Paige VanZant has been making headlines recently for being at the top of the wishlist of another young prospect in UFC WMMA, undefeated Maycee Barber, but both VanZant and Barber will be facing other opponents. In VanZant’s case, MMA Fighting reports that she will be facing 8-1 Amanda Ribas on March 14 in Brazil to close out her UFC contract.

Amana Ribas most recently competed against another popular female superstar, Mackenzie Dern, and handed Dern her first career loss via unanimous decision. This victory moved Ribas to 2-0 in her Octagon career and put her on a three-fight winning streak. Ribas will bring her Brazilian black belt along with her to her home country as she intends to give Paige VanZant an inhospitable welcome when the cage door opens in March.

Paige VanZant will be returning to the strawweight division after two fights at flyweight, where she earned a 1-1 record. Most recently, VanZant defeated Rachael Ostovich via armbar submission prior to dealing with some significant arm issues of her own, with the former Dancing with the Stars contestant undergoing not one, but two surgeries on her fractured arm. VanZant and her fans will be happy to put that and other drama behind her as she looks to end her UFC contract on a high note leading into negotiations with Zuffa as well as other potential suitors.

What is your prediction for the strawweight return of Paige VanZant? Will Paige be victorious or will Ribas defeat another social media fan favorite?