Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich In the Works for ESPN Debut

When the UFC makes its ESPN debut come January of next year, it will reportedly bring some star power with it, as MMA Fighting reports that a bout for Paige VanZant is currently in the works for the event. VanZant’s would-be opponent is Rachael Ostovich, who is currently 4-4 in her MMA career.

This report jibes with a recent tweet from VanZant herself, claiming that she has accepted a fight and a date:

Just said yes to a fight date. PVZ is returning. #UFC — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) August 18, 2018

With three more fights and victories to her name than Ostovich, Paige VanZant will likely find herself the favorite coming into the bout. Both women are coming off of a loss in their last contest, with Ostovich losing in The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale against Montana De La Rosa via third-round rear naked choke and VanZant dropping a unanimous decision to Jessica-Rose Clark in January, a fight in which VanZant broke her arm and still managed to finish the fight with a poker face.

Paige VanZant has lost three of her last four fights, and losing to Ostovich, a rare fighter that VanZant holds more experience than, would be a grim outcome for VanZant. With VanZant’s name power, though, it seems highly doubtful that the “three strike rule” would apply, especially considering she has four UFC victories to her name. Many believe that with a victory over Jessica-Rose Clark, that VanZant could have found herself in the driver’s seat for a shot at the flyweight championship. VanZant will have an opportunity to begin working towards that goal when she takes on 27-year-old Ostovich.

No venue or date has been revealed yet for this ESPN debut event. Keep it locked here at MMANews.com for additional information about the card.

Do you think this is the right fight for Paige VanZant’s return?