Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Announced For UFC Brooklyn

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich is finally official.

VanZant vs. Ostovich had been reported all the way back in August. At the time, VanZant denied that she was set for the UFC’s debut show on ESPN+. Damon Martin was able to confirm the fight with multiple sources before today’s (Nov. 6) announcement.

PVZ vs. Rachael Ostovich Is Official

If you were still wondering if this bout would go down, then wonder no more. The UFC took to their Twitter account to make it official:

VanZant hasn’t competed since Jan. 2018. She dropped a unanimous decision to Jessica-Rose Clark. Since that fight, “12 Gauge” has been out of action due to a broken arm. She’s finally ready to step back inside the Octagon.

Ostovich is also coming off a loss. She suffered a submission defeat at the hands of Montana De La Rosa back in July 2018. Ostovich competed on Season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” She was eliminated by Barb Honchak in the quarterfinals.

The UFC’s debut event on ESPN+ will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Jan. 19. A headliner for the card has not been announced. UFC Brooklyn will be the promotion’s first event of 2019. The only other bout set for the card is Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal, which was reported by Newsday.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC Brooklyn. We’ll provide you with the latest fight news regarding the UFC’s ESPN+ debut.

Who is your early pick for this bout, Paige VanZant or Rachael Ostovich?