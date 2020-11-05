Thursday, November 5, 2020

Paige VanZant’s BKFC Debut Expected To Take Place On Super Bowl Weekend

By Cole Shelton
Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant (Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa)

Paige VanZant has a date for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

Ever since VanZant signed with BKFC many wondered when she would be making her debut. Well, BKFC president, David Feldman spoke to MMAFighting and revealed it would be on Friday, February 5, two days before the Super Bowl and will likely be in Florida as well where the Super Bowl will be.

For Feldman, he says having it on Super Bowl weekend will only allow them to gain more viewers.

“I think it’s really going to be a really good coming-out party for Paige’s debut and for BKFC in general to be around the mainstream sports media,” Feldman said. “Every sports media in the world will be there, and I think we’re going to get the attention of a lot of them that weekend. It’s going to be a great weekend for us and a great debut for Paige VanZant.”

Feldman wouldn’t reveal VanZant’s opponent but he did reveal she would be in the top-two fights.

Paige VanZant ended her UFC career back at UFC 251 where Amanda Ribas submitted her in the first round. Before that, she scored a submission win over Rachael Ostovich. VanZant was hindered by a broken arm and surgeries that kept her out of the Octagon as much as she would have liked.



