Pat Barry Criticizes Jedrzejczyk For Not Accepting Losses to Namajunas

Pat Barry doesn’t believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk is serving herself well by making excuses.

Many would argue that Jedrzejczyk has yet to lose gracefully. Despite losing twice to Rose Namajunas, the former strawweight queen has yet to give the new 115-pound ruler the credit she is due. Following their first encounter, Jedrzejczyk blamed weight cutting issues. Following the rematch, she insisted that she won the fight. The general consensus is that Namajunas did enough to win the fight.

Pat Barry Criticizes Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Barry, the longtime boyfriend of Namajunas, has spoken out regarding the way Jedrzejczyk has handled her defeats. During a recent media day session, Barry told MMAFighting.com that Jedrzejczyk isn’t doing herself any favors:

“I think that Joanna is f*cking herself over, by not accepting defeat. That’s why she lost to Valentina three times. Lost the first time, she got robbed. Lost the second time, she got robbed. Lost the third time. Knockout to Rose, wasn’t her fault. Lost a decision, wasn’t her fault. She wants to fight Rose again. She’s not going to be able to. It’s still going to be Rose.”

Jedrzejczyk was last seen in action this past Saturday night (July 28). She went toe-to-toe with Tecia Torres. The former strawweight ruler earned a unanimous decision victory. Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are set to clash at UFC 228 next month. Many believe the winner of that bout could be facing Namajunas before 2018 comes to a close.

Do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk just piles on excuses for her shortcomings against Rose Namajunas?