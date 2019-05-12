Highlights: Patricio Freire Becomes ‘Champ Champ’ By Making Quick Work Of Michael Chandler

Check out MMA News' highlights from Bellator 221, as Patricio Freire becomes a "Champ Champ" by making quick work of Michael Chandler.

Bellator has another “Champ Champ” after the main event of Bellator 221 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire’s journey up to 155 pounds was a success, as he made quick work of lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

After an interesting first few moments, Freire landed a nice overhand that planted Chandler down. Some subsequent ground-and-pound forced the referee to step in and call it off. Chandler protested the stoppage after, claiming he wasn’t out.

You be the judge, and check out the finish here:

A big right, and a flurry, and @PatricioPitbull is a Champ Champ 🏆🏆 https://t.co/j4BIUf4XnH pic.twitter.com/6ZVCREwYgm — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 12, 2019

