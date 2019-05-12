Highlights: Patricio Freire Becomes ‘Champ Champ’ By Making Quick Work Of Michael Chandler

Check out MMA News' highlights from Bellator 221, as Patricio Freire becomes a "Champ Champ" by making quick work of Michael Chandler.

By
Jon Fuentes
-
1

Bellator has another “Champ Champ” after the main event of Bellator 221 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire’s journey up to 155 pounds was a success, as he made quick work of lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

After an interesting first few moments, Freire landed a nice overhand that planted Chandler down. Some subsequent ground-and-pound forced the referee to step in and call it off. Chandler protested the stoppage after, claiming he wasn’t out.

You be the judge, and check out the finish here:

For those of you who missed it, check out MMA News’ coverage and full results from Bellator 221 by clicking this link here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR