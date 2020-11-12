Patricio Freire Believes Michael Chandler Can ‘Beat All Those Guys’ In The UFC

Patricio Freire believes Michael Chandler will have success in the UFC.

Chandler is the former Bellator lightweight champion but was knocked out by Freire last year. Since then, the two have had a rivalry but with Chandler off to the UFC, the Brazilian believes “Iron” will have success.

“It’s great for Chandler,” Freire told the media ahead of Bellator 252. “He can beat all those guys. He’s a great fighter, and he has the right tools to beat all those guys over there (in the UFC).

“And to tell you the truth, that’s the only way to see who’s the best in the world in each weight class is to have cross-promotion fights, because then there’s no guessing who’s better or that you have to be in a certain organization to see who’s the best,” Freire added. “I’m ready to show that I’m the best in MMA, not only in one promotion, and I’m willing to prove that at any moment.”

The hope for Patricio Freire is Michael Chandler has success so that only ups his profile and Bellator’s profile as well.

Freire is set to defend his featherweight title tonight in the main event of Bellator 252 against Pedro Carvalho.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, does not have his first UFC fight booked but did serve as the backup fighter for UFC 254.