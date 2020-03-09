Patricio Freire Speaks On SBG Ireland Beef & Bellator 241 Title Defense (Interview)

Patricio Freire is ready to go into battle for the 35th time in his pro MMA career.

Freire is set to put his Bellator featherweight gold on the line against Pedro Carvalho this Friday night (March 13). The title bout will also serve as a quarterfinal match in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The winner of this bout will eventually meet the winner of Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez, which will take place that same night.

Pitbull Dishes On SBG Ireland Beef & Bellator 241 Title Defense

MMA News was on the scene for Bellator’s Spring & Summer Showcase 2020 press event. During our interview with Freire, the “champ-champ” explained why things get heated between himself and the team at SBG Ireland.

“You know, SBG against Pitbull brothers. That’s it, that is what has happened. Let’s see it in the cage.”

Heated words were exchanged between the “Pitbull” brothers and SBG Ireland teammates throughout the presser. Freire believes the bad blood is both competitive and personal.

“Both I believe. Sometimes things get crazy and it happens sometimes.”

Despite the rivalry, Freire isn’t going to dismiss Carvalho’s abilities as a fighter. With that said, he also doesn’t feel Carvalho has what it takes to beat him.

“He’s good, I believe he’s very good. He’s young, he has good kickboxing. He has good jiu-jitsu but he’s not enough for me. I am better than him in all aspects of MMA.”

As far a prediction for Weichel vs. Sanchez goes, Freire finds it difficult to pick a winner.

“Both are tough. I am curious to see that rematch. I really don’t know. Maybe Weichel has a good right hand, I don’t know. Sanchez is very dynamic.”

“Pitbull” went on to joke about potentially having to fight his brother, Patricky, if he keeps winning fights.

“He has the most straight victorious at the moment in this division and I believe he’s the number one contender. So I don’t know what is gonna happen. Maybe I have to fight my brother.”

Image via MMA News interview

When it comes down to business, Patricio Freire is aiming to stop Carvalho early this Friday night.

“I am gonna finish Pedro in less than two minutes.”

MMA News will also be on the scene for Bellator 241. Be sure to stick with us for live coverage throughout the event. We’ll be bringing you post-fight scrums as well.