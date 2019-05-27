Patricio Freire Says He’d Beat UFC Champion Max Holloway

Bellator “champ-champ” Patricio Freire feels he’d defeat Max Holloway in a “super fight.”

Freire captured the Bellator lightweight title when he finished Michael Chandler earlier this month. “Pitbull” was already the featherweight ruler. He became just the second fighter to hold two titles simultaneously under the Bellator banner.

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Feels He Can Defeat Max Holloway

Holloway is the reigning UFC featherweight champion. Freire told MMAJunkie.com that he’d emerge victorious if he got a chance to fight Holloway:

“I’d beat him. That’s a fact. Like I was certain I’d beat Michael Chandler, I am absolutely certain I’d beat Max Holloway. For me, he’s the same Max Holloway who fought Conor McGregor – and who lost to Conor McGregor. For me, he’s that same guy, he hasn’t changed much. However, he’s very well-rounded. He’s very tall, and he utilizes his reach very well. And his boxing is very sharp. So, fighters haven’t been able to match him technically. He knocked Jose Aldo out twice with pure boxing. Speaking as a boxer, he managed to paralyze Aldo with that.”

Holloway is set to defend his featherweight gold against Frankie Edgar on July 27. The bout is expected to headline UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.