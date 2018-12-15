Michael Chandler’s third Bellator lightweight title win didn’t impress Patricio Freire.

Last night (Dec. 14), Chandler challenged Brent Primus for the 155-pound gold. It was Chandler who scored the unanimous decision win in a clean sweep to capture his third lightweight championship. This was a rematch from their June 2017 battle that ended when Chandler suffered a leg injury.

Patricio “Pitbull” Rips Michael Chandler

Freire took to Twitter to react to Chandler’s victory over Primus:

What a shitty, ugly fight. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) December 15, 2018

Interesting to see Chandler lost on the feet and afraid to strike with a guy that has no striking technique. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) December 15, 2018

This guy almost got knocked out by lousy jabs and had to urge the fight fight to the ground. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) December 15, 2018

I will kill you in April @MikeChandlerMMA. @BellatorMMA — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) December 15, 2018

“What a sh*tty, ugly fight. Interesting to see Chandler lost on the feet and afraid to strike with a guy that has no striking technique. This guy almost got knocked out by lousy jabs and had to urge the fight fight to the ground. I will kill you in April.”

Freire and Chandler have been engaged in a feud for a while now. Chandler holds two victories over Freire’s brother Patricky. Patricio is the reigning Bellator featherweight champion. He’s coming off a successful title defense over Emmanuel Sanchez. While Freire would like a champion vs. champion bout with Chandler, he may have A.J. McKee standing in his way.

Do you want to see Patricio Freire vs. Michael Chandler, or would you rather see Freire defend his featherweight gold against McKee?