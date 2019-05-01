Patricio Freire Vows to Make Michael Chandler Pay at Bellator 221

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire is looking forward to his superfight against lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler. The two champions are slated to step into the cage at the upcoming Bellator 221 event.

Freire made it known in a recent interview that he can’t wait to mix it up with someone he has wanted to fight for a long time. There’s a reason for that and it all comes back to family.

Chandler has beaten his brother, Patricky Freire, two different times during his pro-MMA career. It also has to do with some reasons that he feels like he needs to handle on his own. These issues go back to the days before they made a name for themselves.

“The anticipation is under control, but I can’t wait to beat him up.” Freire told Bloody Elbow. “For a long time, Bellator tried to make a star out of Chandler, but he always drew fewer numbers than me. Many times he said on Twitter that he wanted to fight me and my brother before their second fight. After he fought Patricky, he erased those tweets, but he knows very well that he used to beg for those fights. After the fight, he said some things about my family and made up lies about me. Now he’ll pay for everything.”

Bellator 221 is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.