Patricio Pitbull Believes Emmanuel Sanchez Is His Toughest Test, Claims A.J. McKee Is ‘Easy Money’

Patricio Pitbull has fired shots at A.J. McKee.

In the main event of Bellator 253, McKee submitted Darrion Caldwell in just 71 seconds in a very impressive performance. However, after the fight, featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull claimed McKee is easy money.

Guy that loves to get guillotined after controlling fights leaves his neck exposed after starting to gain control of the fight. Great fight IQ. And the other fool dared to say I chose the easiest bracket. #Bellator253 — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 20, 2020

The toughest tournament fight will be Sanchez. McKee is easy money. #Bellator253 — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 20, 2020

“Guy that loves to get guillotined after controlling fights leaves his neck exposed after starting to gain control of the fight. Great fight IQ. And the other fool dared to say I chose the easiest bracket,” Pitbull wrote. “The toughest tournament fight will be Sanchez. McKee is easy money.”

At the post-fight press conference, McKee then fired bak at Pitbull and saying he can’t wait to beat him up. The hope for McKee is to beat Pitbull at featherweight and then take his lightweight belt after.

“It wasn’t a guillotine, stupid. It had nothing to do with his neck,” McKee said. “It was a shoulder crank. You’re supposed to be Brazilian. You don’t know (expletive) about jiu-jitsu, apparently. I can’t wait to beat his ass, honestly. This (expletive) is long overdue. He takes it personal, but it’s nothing personal. He had a great career, but the ’45, ’55 title – I want it back to back. Period.”

In order for the fight to happen, Pitbull will need to beat Emmanuel Sanchez.