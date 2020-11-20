Friday, November 20, 2020

Patricio Pitbull Believes Emmanuel Sanchez Is His Toughest Test, Claims A.J. McKee Is ‘Easy Money’

By Cole Shelton
Patricio Freire

Patricio Pitbull has fired shots at A.J. McKee.

In the main event of Bellator 253, McKee submitted Darrion Caldwell in just 71 seconds in a very impressive performance. However, after the fight, featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull claimed McKee is easy money.

“Guy that loves to get guillotined after controlling fights leaves his neck exposed after starting to gain control of the fight. Great fight IQ. And the other fool dared to say I chose the easiest bracket,” Pitbull wrote. “The toughest tournament fight will be Sanchez. McKee is easy money.”

At the post-fight press conference, McKee then fired bak at Pitbull and saying he can’t wait to beat him up. The hope for McKee is to beat Pitbull at featherweight and then take his lightweight belt after.

“It wasn’t a guillotine, stupid. It had nothing to do with his neck,” McKee said. “It was a shoulder crank. You’re supposed to be Brazilian. You don’t know (expletive) about jiu-jitsu, apparently. I can’t wait to beat his ass, honestly. This (expletive) is long overdue. He takes it personal, but it’s nothing personal. He had a great career, but the ’45, ’55 title – I want it back to back. Period.”

In order for the fight to happen, Pitbull will need to beat Emmanuel Sanchez.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Patricio Pitbull Believes Emmanuel Sanchez Is His Toughest Test, Claims A.J. McKee Is ‘Easy Money’

Patricio Pitbull has fired shots at A.J. McKee. In the main event of Bellator 253, McKee submitted Darrion Caldwell...
Read more
Bellator

Two Coaches Including Henri Hooft Suspended & Fined For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Henri Hooft and Greg Jones, coaches at Sanford MMA have been fined and suspended for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Both...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Will Be In The Commentary Booth For Tyson vs. Jones Jr.

Israel Adesanya will be one of the commentators for next weekends, Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing fight.
Read more
UFC

Paul Felder Signs New Multi-Fight UFC Deal

Paul Felder has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. Felder's manager, Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment, confirmed...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 253 Results & Highlights: McKee Submits Caldwell

Bellator 253 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw A.J. McKee remain undefeated when...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Continues Doubling Down On Retirement Despite White’s Claims

If Khabib Nurmagomedov is not actually retired, as Dana White insists to be the case, someone might want to tell that to...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Updates Fans On His Move Up To Heavyweight

Jon Jones has literally provided a “massive” update on his move up to the heavyweight division. Jon Jones earned...
Read more
UFC

Dana White: Alex Perez & DWCS Represent MMA’s Evolution

Dana White believes that all fighters signed from Dana White’s Contender Series, past and future, can view Alex Perez as a model...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube