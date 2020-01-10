Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire vs. Pedro Carvalho Headlines Bellator 241

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is set to defend his Bellator featherweight gold against Pedro Carvalho on March 13.

We’re right in the thick of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. In the opening round, Freire earned a unanimous decision victory over Juan Archuleta. Meanwhile, Carvalho scored a submission win over Sam Sicilia to advance in the tournament.

In a press release, Bellator revealed that Freire vs. Carvalho will headline Bellator 241. Also featured on the card will be another quarterfinal matchup between Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez.

“On Friday, March 13, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. will host Bellator 241, an event featuring TWO quarterfinal matchups of the Featherweight World Grand Prix. In the main event, fans will see a featherweight world title bout with two-division Bellator champion Patricio “Pitbull” (30-4) defending his 145-pound crown against SBG Ireland-product Pedro Carvalho (11-3).

In addition to the five-round championship main event, a second Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal will also take place, as two former title challengers, Daniel Weichel (40-11) and Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4), meet for the first time since their 2016 razor-thin split decision.”

Bellator 241 will air exclusively on DAZN in the United States. The prelims are set to air live on DAZN and the Bellator app.

