Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Will Leave Michael Chandler ‘Soulless’ At Bellator 221

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will attempt to become the promotion’s second-ever “Champ Champ”. He’ll challenge for Michael Chandler’s Bellator lightweight title at Bellator 221. The show goes down from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on May 11th. Chandler vs. Freire will headline the event.

The Brazilian took to Instagram and issued a message to the lightweight champion ahead of the fight:

“Now it’s official, Michael Chandler! Everything you’ve said will have an end May 11th. I’m gonna stop you and your tongue. I will look into your eyes and see you despair. I’ll leave your body soulless, I’ll damage you, I won’t have pity nor mercy. I’ll break your pathetic face.”

Freire is on a three-fight win streak, which includes two successful title defenses. He hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision victory over Emmanual Sanchez at Bellator 209 in November. Chandler is also on a three-fight win streak since his last defeat. His most recent appearance was a unanimous decision win over Brent Primus to reclaim the 155-pound title.

It will be interesting to see how two of Bellator’s most talented champions match-up once they share the cage.

Bellator 221

(C) Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire Welterweight: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page Featherweight: Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee

Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee Heavyweight: Jake Hager vs. opponent TBA

What do you think about Freire saying he’ll leave Chandler “soulless” at Bellator 221?