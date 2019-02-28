Patricio Pitbull Plans On Vacating Bellator Lightweight Title If He Beats Michael Chandler

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will challenge for Michael Chandler’s Bellator lightweight championship. The fight goes down at Bellator 221 from Rosemont, Illinois on May 11th. Freire currently reigns as the promotion’s featherweight champion and will attempt to become the company’s second-ever “Champ Champ”. However, he has zero interest in keeping the title longer than fight night.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Freire said he has no interest in winning the belt and is only focused on beating Chandler:

”The only difference is that those guys moved up to have the belt. I don’t want the belt, I want Michael Chandler’s head,” Freire said. “I want a win over him. His belt is not my goal. His belt will be the consequence of my win. My goal is to beat him up, make him feel pain.”

He then confirmed that he will be vacating the title the same night if he emerges victorious:

“The belt will be vacated on the same night. I have no plans holding that belt.”

Freire’s brother, Patricky, is also gunning for the lightweight title, which is likely a motivating factor in Patricio’s decision. It will be interesting to see how “Pitbull” and Chandler handle one another once they’re locked inside the cage.

What do you think about Freire’s plan to vacate the lightweight title if he beats Michael Chandler?