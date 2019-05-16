Patricio ‘Pitbull’ On UFC’s Best Fighters: ‘I Think I’m Better Than All Of Them’

Patricio Freire is confident in his ability to hang with the best the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has to offer.

Freire became a Bellator “champ-champ” when he stopped Michael Chandler to capture the lightweight gold. “Pitbull” was already the featherweight king. As Freire celebrates the fruits of his labor, questions loom on just how good the two-division champion truly is.

“Pitbull” Feels He Can Take On The UFC’s Best

Bloody Elbow spoke to Freire following his victory over Chandler. “Pitbull” said he believes his skills surpass those of elite UFC fighters:

“I’m very comfortable in Bellator. It would be interesting to have [a] superfight between a Bellator champion and a UFC champion. I wouldn’t have to necessarily migrate to the UFC. We could just have one duel. When it comes to the best fighters in the UFC, I think I’m better than all of them.”

Freire has now won four straight bouts. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Aug. 2016 to Benson Henderson. “Pitbull” suffered a leg injury in that bout. In his current streak, Freire has beaten Daniel Straus, Daniel Weichel, Emmanuel Sanchez, and Chandler. Many are expecting A.J. McKee to be next in line for Freire’s featherweight gold, but things could get interesting with Bellator’s 145-pound grand prix on the horizon.