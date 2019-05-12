Bellator Champ-Champ Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Wants Bout With Canelo Alvarez

Patricio Freire is now a two-division champion and he’s shooting for a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez.

Last night (May 11), Freire challenged Michael Chandler for the Bellator lightweight title. Going into the bout, “Pitbull” was the reigning featherweight title holder so this was his bid to become a “champ-champ.” Freire made the most of his opportunity, stopping Chandler in the first round.

Patricio Freire Aims For Bout With Canelo Alvarez

Before his bout with Chandler, Freire had expressed interest in a boxing match with Alvarez. Now that he’s added another title to his mantle, “Pitbull” continues to push for the bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think I can do well with him. I watched his last fight, and I believe I can fight him. Now I have two belts. He has a lot of belts, too, and it’s going to be a good match.”

Many fans are anticipating Freire to take on A.J. McKee next. McKee earned a unanimous decision win over Pat Curran at Bellator 221. “Pitbull” isn’t impressed:

“He was afraid. Let’s do (a fight). I’m going to kill him. … If he can do it at featherweight, let’s go.”

What do you make of another MMA champion wanting to face a boxing champion?