Patricky Freire Believes Patricio Defeats Michael Chandler By KO

Patricky Freire believes his brother, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire, will topple Michael Chander for the 155-pound title via knockout. Speaking to Bloody Elbow on his brother’s upcoming opportunity to become a two-division champion, Patricky said Patricio will “for sure” defeat Chandler by way of knockout:

“A KO for sure,” Freire said. “I’m sure that’s what my brother is looking for. It’s part of our instinct, and against a guy like that just the win isn’t enough. For it to be satisfactory, it has to be by KO. And if that happens after Patricio hurts Chandler a lot, that will be even better.



Chandler has only been finished twice in his mixed martial arts career. The latter being due to an injury suffered during his fight with Brent Primus, a loss he avenged in his most recent outing via unanimous decision. He’ll defend his newly reacquired lightweight title against Freire, the 145-pound champion who is on a three-fight win streak that includes two successful title defenses.

Freire and Chandler will headline Bellator 221 on May 11 in Rosemont, Illinois. The card includes a pivotal Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament fight between Douglas Lima and Michael “Venom” Page. Former WWE star Jake Hager makes his return to the cage on the card as well, against T.J. Jones.

Do you think Freire will be able to get a stoppage win over Chandler?