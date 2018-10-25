Patricky Freire Calls Dillon Danis “Highly Dangerous”

Dillon Danis has made a name for himself in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The training partner of Conor McGregor currently fights for Bellator MMA’s middleweight division. He is 1-0 in his MMA career, picking up a submission victory against Kyle Walker this past April. Danis stole headlines when he brawled with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Danis allegedly yelled insults at Khabib from cageside, motivating the Russian to jump the cage and attack Danis. With Danis’ name continuing to gain notoriety, some of Bellator’s biggest stars now have their eye on the SBG Ireland member. That includes longtime Bellator lightweight Patricky Freire. He took to Instagram recently to comment on Danis:

Speaking to MMA Junkie, while admitting Danis is inexperienced in MMA, Freire maintains that the submission ace is “highly dangerous”:

“Danis is inexperienced in MMA, but his jiu-jitsu is of very high caliber,” Freire said. “He’s demonstrated this – and he trains with a very strong team, Conor McGregor’s team. I’m confident he’s no striking novice. He’s been training with McGregor for a long time. In his Bellator debut, he showed good movement.

“He didn’t stand up too much, maybe due to lack of confidence, but I’m sure he’s evolved a lot since then. He’s highly dangerous. And if he’s in MMA, he should be ready to face anyone. I’m sure he won’t take a challenge quietly.”

What do you think about Freire calling Danis “highly dangerous?”